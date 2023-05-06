Annie Ramirez of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Philippine team during their training in Pasig City on Friday, August 10, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File.



Filipina grappler Annie Ramirez finished her Vietnamese counterpart to claim a gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games jiu-jutsu competitions in Phom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday.

Ramirez completed a knee bar to submit Vietnam's Thi Thuong Le in the gold medal match of the women's ne-waza nogi 57kg class.

Ramirez also defeated Cambodia's Mab Sokhouy and Thailand's Orapa Senatham en route to the gold at Hall B of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.



This puts the Philippines gold medal count to six on Saturday.

Earlier, Filipina karateka Sakura Alforte won a gold by upstaging erstwhile champion Nguyen Thi Phuong of Vietnam in the finals of women's individual kata.

The Philippines also won gold in the obstacle races via Precious Cabuya and Mark Rodelas during an all-Filipino finals in both the men's and women's individual matches.

