Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Saturday exited the MPL Season 11 playoffs after suffering a 1-3 blow at the hands of world champions ECHO, at the SMX Convention Center.

After a dismal performance when ECHO lost to RSG, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera redeemed himself in Game 1 of the series, putting up 11 assists when the reigning world champions won the game.

Bren managed to equalize after mounting a comeback in Game 2. But ECHO held on, taking the next two games to send the top-seeded team home.

Bren, which was one of the crowd favorites to win the MPL title this season, broke team-best records when it posted a 9-game winning streak in the regular season, and went on top of the standings for the first time since MPL Season 6.

Blacklist sent them to the lower bracket Friday afternoon after absorbing a 0-3 defeat

Bren's main five will be participating in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, representing national team Sibol as the ML:BB tournament kicks off on May 10.