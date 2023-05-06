MMA: Johnson caps trilogy with decisive win vs Moraes

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes face off ahead of ONE Fight Night 10. ONE Championship/Handout.



Future hall-of-famer Demetrious Johnson capped his storied trilogy with Adriano Moraes with a dominant victory over his Brazilian rival in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, Manila time.

Johnson pulled off a tactical win against the Brazilian grappler, keeping Moraes at his backfoot with his fast paced offense.

"Mighty Mouse" utilized knee strikes and scored on punches and elbows during the clinch while wearing down Moraes.

The constant aggression was more than enough for the judges to award him a unanimous decision over the Brazilian.

Johnson entered the cage with each of them having scored a highlight-reel knockout victories in their first two fights.

Johnson now has a record of 25-4-1 while Moares dropped to 20-5.