Karateka Junna Tsukii responded to netizens questioning her nationality shortly after settling for a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

A netizen posed a question at the Filipino-Japanese on social media, citing that Tsukii did not look Filipino at all.

“Pano naging pinay yan? Pangalan at hitsura walang bakas ng pagiging Pilipino,” said the netizen in a post.

Tsukii came back online with a response: “What is your idea of Filipino-ness?"

"First of all, my mother is Filipino. I was born in Pasay. I have been a member of the Filipino team for 6 years. We wear the Filipino flag on our chest and work hard every day,” said the decorated karatea.

She pointed out that she proudly represents her country in international competitions.

“Unlike these people, I am proudly fighting with my face and name. I am proud of my brave heart and of my mother who gave me Filipino blood,”

said Tsukii.

Tsukii won a silver medal in the women’s 50kg kumite after her defeat against Malaysia's Shahmalarani Chandran in the finals.

The Filipina-Japanese was apologetic following her defeat especially after she felt robbed of the victory.

“I am sorry I could not meet your expectations. I lost the final by the referee’s decision,” said the karateka who won a gold medal in the 12th World Games.

“I am sorry but I did not stand on the podium because I do not want to be able to accept the unfair judges this time. But all athletes have sacrificed and walked for this moment, and I want to honor and congratulate everyone.”

Tsukii has won SEA Games gold for the Philippines in the 2019 edition of the event. She is also a bronze medalist in the 2018 Asian Games and won gold in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

