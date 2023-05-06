Arlan Erbois and Christine Hallasgo made it to the podium in the marathon events of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Saturday at the Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

Erbois grabbed the silver in the men's event after crossing the finish line at 2:33:27.

He was a close second behind Indonesian gold medalist Agus Prayogo (2:32:59), while Vietnam's Nguyen Thanh Hoang (2:35:49) completed the podium.

The other Filipino in the field, Richard Salano, did not finish.

On the women's side, Hallasgo faltered in her bid to reclaim the gold that she won in 2019, and settled for bronze with a time of 2:50:27.

Hallasgo had won silver in Vietnam last year but this time, she finished behind Indonesia's Odekta Naibaho, who retained her gold with a time of 2:48:14, and Vietnam's Thi Tuyet Le who snatched the silver with 2:49:21.

The Philippines also added a silver courtesy of Andrew Kim Remolino in aquathlon.

Remolino finished with a time of 15 minutes and seven seconds, behind Indonesia's Rashif Amila Yaqin who topped the race at 14 minutes and 28 seconds.

The Filipinas fell short of the podium in aquathlon, however, with Raven Alcoseba coming in fourth with a time of 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

Cambodia's Margot Garabedian (16:09), Thailand's Asika Kaewyongkod (17:15) and Indonesia's Dea Putri (17:33) make up the podium in women's aquathlon.

