Courtesy: RRQ Philippines

RRQ Philippines sent Thailand squad Buriram Esports out of the Wild Rift Championships - Southeast Asia (WCS) playoffs after an emphatic 3-0 sweep, Friday afternoon.

The lone remaining Filipino squad in the Southeast Asian tilt banked on a siege in the top lane at the 14th minute mark to find an opening and secure the series.

They booked a showdown against Vietnam's Flash Wolves, a squad they lost to in the upper bracket finals of the tournament, for the last grand finals slot.

Before the series against Buriram, RRQ eliminated fellow Filipino squad Fennel Adversity to move forward in the lower bracket.

In the process, they secured the last slot in the Wild Rift Championship - Icons to be held in Madrid, Spain later this year.