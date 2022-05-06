Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Tamayo lifts UP to pull comeback vs La Salle, enters finals

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2022 08:37 PM | Updated as of May 06 2022 09:04 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Carl Tamayo and the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons registered a massive comeback in the payoff period to boot out the gritty De La Salle University Green Archers in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament. 

Tamayo led the Fighting Maroons in the crucial 22-4 run in the final four minutes of the do-or-die game to escape La Salle, 78-74, in the Final 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday. 

UP sets a finals clash against the defending champion Ateneo de Manila University. 

