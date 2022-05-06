Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – De La Salle University Lady Spikers stretched its winning run against archrival Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP women’s volleyball to eight on Thursday,

This, after the Lady Spikers tallied a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Blue Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena to open their Season 84 campaign.

La Salle started a little flat-footed until Negrense spiker Baby Jyne Soreño was pulled from bench by head coach Ramil de Jesus to replace lanky opposite hitter Leila Cruz and provided the needed spark.

Soreño immediately made an impact and helped the Lady Spikers mount a mini-run in the tail-end of the opening frame.

Despite losing the set, Soreño carried the Taft-based squad in the succeeding set as she eventually took over the offensive chores for her team.

Soreño eventually finished the game with 17 points, built on 13 attacks, three blocks, and an ace.

According to one of La Salle’s assistant coaches Benson Bocboc, the lefty spiker always has energy whenever she is on the court.

“Laging ganyan si Jyne. Maging first six man siya o coming off the bench, 'yung energy niya is the same. We’re trying to adjust pa sa first set at kita naman ni coach na nag-work si Jyne. She always delivers,” Bocboc told reporters after the season opener.

Meanwhile, De Jesus also got a strong performance from rookie Alleiah Malaluan, who registered 15 points behind Soreño.

Bocboc said the coaching staff has full trust in Malaluan despite playing for the first time in the seniors league.

Malaluan did not disappoint, repaying the confidence of her mentors in the crucial part of the fourth set where she hammered the last two points for La Salle to end the match in four sets.

“During training naman laging hinahanda si Leiah. Buong buo tiwala ng coaches na mag-deliver. Kahit senior or rookie, buong ibibigay tiwala ng coaches sa ’yo,” Bocboc added.

For her part, the rookie was was grateful to finally play in front of fans.

“S'yempre sobrang saya kasi finally nakapaglaro na sa seniors division. Nakaka-overwhelm ganito karami crowd,” Malaluan admitted.

Catch the global live streaming of the UAAP on iWantTFC, 15 minutes after the start of the live local broadcast. iWantTFC is accessible via its website (iwanttfc.com) or the iWantTFC app on iOS, Android, and other devices—including VEWD, ROKU, Amazon Fire, and select Android smart TVs.