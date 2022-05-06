Photo from Philippine Sports Commission's Facebook page

MANILA – The Philippine beach handball team was off to a good start at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, downing Thailand 18-6, 18-16 in their opening match Friday.

Thailand won silver at the Manila SEA Games in 2019, while the Philippines copped bronze.

"We have a chance for another podium finish but everything is unpredictable," Philippine Handball Federation coach and training director Joanna Franquelli said prior to the match on Thursday. "I'm just hoping we execute our game plan against anybody."

The Philippines will next face the defending gold medalist Vietnam on Saturday at 5 p.m. before squaring off against Singapore on Sunday at 4 p.m.

On May 9, the Philippines will again meet Thailand at 4 p.m., then Vietnam (Tuesday, 5 p.m.) and Singapore (Wednesday, 4 p.m.)

The 10-member team is composed of Jamael Pangandaman, Josef Maximillan Valdez, Mark Vincent Dubouzet, Andrew Michael Harris, Rey Joshua Tabuzo, Manuel Lasangue Jr., Dhane Miguelle Varela, Van Jacob Baccay, John Michael Pasco and Daryoush Zandi.

They are also coached by Aurora Adriano, Luzviminda Pacubas and Tomas Luis Telan. The beach handball final is set on May 11.