Zach Huang, Ron Dennison, Dennis Santos, Chico Lanete, Mike Nzeusseu, Mac Tallo, Brandon Ramirez, Henry Iloka of the Cebu and Manila Chooks squads. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- There will be no rest for Cebu and Manila Chooks.

The two Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 squads headed to Mongolia on Wednesday night to compete in the FIBA 3x3 Ulaanbaatar Super Quest.

The level eight-FIBA 3x3 tournament will take place from May 6 to 7 with the pool stages taking place on opening day while the knockout playoffs will happen a day later.

Five Mongolian teams, namely Ulaanbaatar, Zaisan, Sansar, and Amgalan, along with Japanese squad Yokohama.

Composing Cebu Chooks are Philippines top players Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, Brandon Ramirez, and Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu.

Manila Chooks, meanwhile, will have Chico Lanete, Dennis Santos, Ron Dennison, and Nigerian Henry Iloka.

Cebu is grouped with Ulaanbaatar (8:30 p.m.), Amgalan (4:50 p.m.), and Yokohama (5:40 p.m.) in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Manila will take on Zaisan (4:25 p.m.), Sansar (8:05 p.m.), and Zavkhan (6:05 p.m.) in Pool B. Zaisan and Sansar both competed in last weekend's Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest with Manila beating Zaisan in the pool phase, 21-17.

The top three teams in each pool will advance to the knockout stage with the top seeds gaining automatic semis berths.

Besides a ticket to the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Manila Masters which is scheduled to take place from May 28-29, the champion will bring home $10,000 while second place will win $5,000.