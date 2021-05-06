UAAP: La Salle coach Pumaren recovers from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle head coach Derrick Pumaren has made a full recovery after a bout with COVID-19.

Quinito Henson of The Philippine Star reported Wednesday that Pumaren was confined for 17 days at the De La Salle University Medical Center in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The veteran mentor is now recuperating at home.

"I think I lost ten pounds," Pumaren, 61, said of his experience. "It was difficult because I was all alone for over two weeks in the hospital, but with God's grace, I survived."

Henson reported that Pumaren is now once again overseeing the virtual workouts of the Green Archers.

It remains to be seen, however, when the UAAP's 84th season will open. The league already cancelled the 83rd season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

