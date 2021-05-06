PBA to inspect Batangas gyms for suitable practice venues

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) commissioner Willie Marcial and his staff will visit several wooden floor basketball courts in Batangas City that could be viable practice venues for PBA clubs while the league prepares for its 46th season.

The Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas Gym, the Batangas City Coliseum and Batangas State University Gym are among the options for the league where they could probably hold scrimmages.

This is aside from the basketball courts in Ilocos Norte, Clark and Subic where are being eyed by coach Yeng Guiao for the NLEX Road Warriors.

Marcial will be visiting the Batangas venues after meeting with Mayor Beverley Dimacuha, Rep. Marvey Marino and Batangas State University president Dr. Tirso Ronquillo, according to PBA.ph.

Marcial hopes the teams will be able to hold practices in mid-May to prepare for a possible opening in June.

But as it is, holding practices are still subject to the approval of the government whose decision will be based on number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The PBA chieftain is still hoping to hold two conferences this season.

"But it would already be a single-round-robin elims for both the first and the second conferences," he said.

