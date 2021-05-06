PBA: Munzon says Terrafirma has tools to reach playoffs

Top 3X3 player Joshua Munzon is confident that Terrafirma will be able to perform in the coming PBA season.

From finishing dead last in the previous season, the Dyip might even make it to the playoffs given the lineup they have now, said the Filipino-American player.

"I think we have a very talented team. We have Roosevelt Adams, he was the no. 1 pick last year. We have James Laput, the big fellow down there. We got a lot of talented guys in this team," said Munzon in the PBA website.

Despite trading away CJ Perez to San Miguel, Terrafirma has kept the services of Adams, backcourt partners JP Calvo and Juami Tiongson, Fil-Am Rashawn McCarthy, and big men Andreas Cahilig and Aldrech Ramos.

They also have Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and Matt Ganuelas Rosser, all of whom were acquired in the trade for Perez.

Terrafirma ended up at last place during the all-Filipino bubble last year in Clark, Pampanga, and this allowed the team to secure no. 1 overall pick in the 6-foot-4 Munzon.

He was signed to a three-year max deal by the Dyip.

"Basically I'll go out there and play my game," he said regarding his initial talks with Dyip coach Johnedel Cardel. "We might be at the bottom last year, but I don't expect to be at the bottom this year with the team that we have."

"Hopefully, I can come in there and contribute and do the necessary things to move us up. Our goal is definitely to be in the playoffs and be a part of the conversation this year."

