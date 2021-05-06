NBA: Hawks' bench too hot for Suns in blowout win

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) moves against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Atlanta Hawks' reserves, sparked by 16 points apiece from Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari, overpowered the visiting Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter and ran away with a 135-103 win on Wednesday.

The Hawks, with the second unit on the floor, scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter and took a 25-point lead when Onyeka Okongwu slammed home an alley-oop pass from Williams to make it 113-88.

Atlanta's backups, who totaled 74 points, didn't allow Phoenix to score its first field goal in the fourth quarter until 2:33 was left in the game.

Atlanta extended its winning streak to three games and has won seven straight games at home. Phoenix saw its five-game winning streak end.

Atlanta (37-30) also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Okongwu and 13 points from Kevin Huerter. The Hawks' starting unit was led by 18 points and 10 rebounds from Clint Capela, 16 points and 12 assists from Trae Young, and 16 points -- including four 3-pointers -- from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Phoenix (47-19) was led by Devin Booker with 30 points. He's had 30 or more in six of his last seven games. Mikal Bridges added 18 points.

The win gave Atlanta a split of the season series. Atlanta has won the last seven games against the Suns in Atlanta, a streak that began in 2014.

The Hawks led 42-38 after the first quarter and had a 10-point advantage after Gallinari knocked down a 12-footer for a 56-46 lead midway through the second period. Atlanta took a 67-65 lead into halftime.

Atlanta outscored the Suns 15-4 early in the second half to open an 86-74 lead and held a 97-88 lead after three quarters.

The Suns, on the second game of a back-to-back and on the heels of Tuesday's overtime win in Cleveland, emptied the bench for the final 8:02.

Atlanta completes its back-to-back on Thursday at Indiana, its final road game of the season. The Suns return home Friday to host the New York Knicks.

