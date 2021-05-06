Football: Kerr fires Chelsea back to Women's Super League summit

Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Melanie Leupolz and Guro Reiten after the match. File photo. Jason Cairnduff, Action Images via Reuters

LONDON - Striker Sam Kerr scored a goal in each half as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to move back to the top of the FA Women's Super League on Wednesday ahead of the final round of games.

The Blues, who have won the Community Shield and Continental Cup and beat Bayern Munich to qualify for the Champions League final on Sunday, are on 54 points, two ahead of Manchester City with a goal difference of 54 compared to City's 51.

Australian Kerr put Chelsea ahead in the 41st minute when Norwegian winger Guro Reiten volleyed in a brilliant cross and although Bethany England failed to connect, Kerr was on hand to slam the ball into the net.

Reiten picked out Kerr again seven minutes into the second half. Her initial header was parried by Spurs keeper Rebecca Spencer but Kerr blasted home the rebound for her 20th goal of the season.

🇦🇺 @samkerr1's initial header is saved but she makes no mistake with the follow up!#BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/6I5jkTPgVX — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) May 5, 2021

Chelsea host sixth-placed Reading on Sunday and Manchester City visit West Ham United, who are ninth in the 12-team league and safe from relegation.



