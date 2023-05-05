Who will join Alyssa Valdez in SEA Games opening?

Volleyball captain Alyssa Valdez will be the Philippines' flag bearer in the SEA Games opening ceremonies. ABS-CBN Sports/File.

Filipina athletes will be in the spotlight when the 32nd Southeast Asian Games formally opens on Friday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez arrived at the capital city at dawn after a three-hour red-eye flight from Manila for the opening ceremony, where she will carry the country's flag. It is the second time that Valdez has been named the Philippines' flag-bearer, after the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

"It’s a privilege and I am overwhelmed by this historic opportunity," said Valdez, also the captain of the national women's volleyball team.

The Philippine contingent will be composed of the country's female athletes, with only two men -- Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and chef de mission Chito Loyzaga -- joining the parade.

The athletes who will march at the opening ceremony are:

Ariana Drake (diving)

Chloe Isleta and Miranda Renner (swimming)

Aira Teodosio, Jamela de Asis, Jelly Diane Paragile, Ginnah Malapit, Abegail Manzano, Melissa Escoton, Sarah Dequinan, Kristine Knott, Evelyn Palarbica and Natalie Uy (athletics)

Aira Mae Albo and Mikaela de Guzman (badminton)

Clare Castro, Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo and Afril Bernardino (basketball)

Women's Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Women's Fide Master Shania Mae Mendoza (chess)

Lolita Olaguier and April Rose Saquilon (cricket)

Quinley Quezada, Inna Palacios, and Sarina Bolden (football)

Rianne Malixi and LK Go (golf)

Andrea Divina, Louann Gutierrez and Isabela Montana (jiu-jitsu)

Mariane Mariano and Alyssa Kylie Mallari (Kun Bokator)

Sandi Menchi Abahan and Marites Nocyao (obstacle race)

Angel-Ann Singh, Shara Julia Jizmundo and Angeline Virina (pencak silat)

Rose Jean Fadol and Sendrina Andrea Balatbat (table tennis)

The ceremony starts at 5 p.m., Manila time, at the Morodok Techo Stadium, 60,000-seat structure built in the shape of a “sailing boat” with two sharp structures that reach almost 100 meters in height and surrounded by a moat in the ancient Angkor style.

Located in the outskirts of the Cambodian capital, the stadium was built in August 2017 and completed in August 2021 at a cost of $160 million.

"This is a first time—a tribute to women athletes and to the gender equality program of the International Olympic Committee," said Tolentino.

Deputy chef de mission Leonora Escollante will also be in the parade. They will all be wearing elegant Francis Libiran-designed white barongs — which the Philippine fashion icon called “Araw” — over black pants.

