FIBA basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 teams begin their bid for redemption Saturday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Tecno National Stadium Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The men’s team goes up against Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia at 10:20 a.m. (11:20 a.m. Manila time) and 1:40 p.m. (2:40 p.m. Manila time), and 5 p.m. (6 p.m. Manila time) respectively, in Pool A.

The women’s team faces Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand at 9:20 a.m. (10:20 a.m. Manila time), 12 noon (1 p.m. Manila time), and 3:40 p.m. (4:40 p.m. Manila time).

The top two teams in the two groups will advance to the semifinals on Sunday for the right to play for the gold medal on the same day.

The Gilas men and women are out to reclaim the gold in 3x3 play they swept in the 2019 games at home. The men’s team was relegated to the bronze in Hanoi last year, while the women’s team came home empty-handed.



Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, and Joseph Sedurifa make up the men’s team, while Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Mikka Cacho comprise the women’s squad.

“The last three days of practice have been excellent,” said men’s 3x3 coach Lester Del Rosario following Friday’s practice at the Elephant Hall 2. “You can see in their faces that they are ready.”

Vosotros and Flores were members of the TNT Tropang Giga team that won the PBA 3x3 grand slam during the recently-concluded season.

“They are all winners. We have shooters and defense,” said Del Rosario.

Women’s coach Pat Aquino said the road to the gold medal will be difficult with their opponents also beefing up their rosters.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Aquino. “We are going to play our best. I told the girls to just try your best. We don’t have to worry who we are facing. We have to think about what we can do better.”

