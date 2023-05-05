Home  >  Sports

SEA Games: Frayna, Mendoza set to clinch silver in ouk chaktrang

Posted at May 05 2023 07:53 PM

WGM Janelle Mae Frayna. File photo
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza will formalize their claim to the silver medal in the ouk chaktrang-Cambodian chess women’s doubles 60-minute of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Royal University in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

The Filipina tandem was already assured of a runner-up finish last Tuesday by virtue of a 4-1 record with 4.0 points, a full point behind would-be champion Vietnam, which handed them their only loss in the tournament.

Third-running Myanmar, with 3.0 points behind a 3-2 win-loss slate, can tie the Philippines on Saturday.

But the 25-year-old Frayna and the 25-year-old Mendoza, who are backed here by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, can still clinch the silver by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule.

