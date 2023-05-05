SEA Games: Frayna, Mendoza set to clinch silver in ouk chaktrang

WGM Janelle Mae Frayna. File photo

Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza will formalize their claim to the silver medal in the ouk chaktrang-Cambodian chess women’s doubles 60-minute of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Royal University in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

The Filipina tandem was already assured of a runner-up finish last Tuesday by virtue of a 4-1 record with 4.0 points, a full point behind would-be champion Vietnam, which handed them their only loss in the tournament.

Third-running Myanmar, with 3.0 points behind a 3-2 win-loss slate, can tie the Philippines on Saturday.

But the 25-year-old Frayna and the 25-year-old Mendoza, who are backed here by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, can still clinch the silver by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule.