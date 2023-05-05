SEA Games: 3 more jiu-jitsu fighters gun for gold medals

Three more jiu-jitsu fighters try to pick up from where Kaila Napolis left off, going for gold medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Saturday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Annie Ramirez, Myron Mangubat and Michael Tiu go into action, hoping to duplicate Napolis’ gold-medal showing on Thursday in the women’s ne-waza GI 52kg category.

Ramirez sees action in the women’s ne-waza NOGI 57kg class, Mangubat in the men’s ne-waza GI 62kg division, and Tiu in the men’s ne-waza GI 69kg class.

Napolis’ golden finish, the country’s first mint in this year’s games, means the jiu-jitsu team needs just one more victory to match its two-gold medal haul in the Vietnam Games last year.

Ramirez won the gold in the 62kg class of the last games.

