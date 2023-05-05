Runners-up UP, St. Benilde open FilOil campaigns

The UP Fighting Maroons battle it out with the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City on October 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Runners-up in their respective leagues, the UP Fighting Maroons and the College of St. Benilde Blazers will open their bids in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

UP, now parading the likes of Lebron Lopez, Chicco Briones, and highly touted rookies Seven Gagate and Luis Pablo, will still lean on UAAP Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf as the Diliman side feature in the main 4 p.m. game against Far Eastern University.

St. Benilde will feature an intact squad led by NCAA Season 98 MVP Will Gozum, Migs Oczon, and Miggy Corteza when they tangle with San Sebastian at 2 p.m.

Both FEU and San Sebastian will have new coaches in charge, with Denok Miranda taking over the Tamaraws while John Kallos is now in charge of the Golden Stags.

Mapua and Perpetual kick off the quadruple-header at 10 a.m., followed by the clash between Adamson and St. Clare College of Caloocan at 12 p.m. to tip off the 16th staging of the event.

Twenty teams will participate in the preliminary round of the premier preseason league with all 10 NCAA teams bracketed in Group 1, while seven of the eight UAAP teams belong in Group 2 alongside St. Clare, Centro Escolar University, and Faith Colleges.

The top three teams will gain an outright quarterfinal berth, while the fourth-ranked teams from each group will have to go through a play-in game against the Southern Luzon champion Guang Ming College and the Escandor Cup champion Jose Maria College Foundation from Davao. This will determine the final eight for the knockout rounds, culminating in the championship game on June 21.

Aside from the tournament proper, the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt tourney is also back. Last year, Arellano’s Niel Tolentino ruled the halfcourt to reign supreme over his peers.