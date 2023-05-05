PH-led Far East United in TST group with West Ham legends

MANILA -- Former Azkals Stephan Schrock and Anton del Rosario along with Malaysian football legend Safee Sali are set to take on the trio of former England internationals and West Ham United legends Carlton Cole, Marlon Harewood, and Matt Jarvis in the upcoming TST US$1 Million Winner Take All Tournament at Cary, North Carolina from June 1-4.

The three Hammers have a total of 249 club goals, having played for various Premier League clubs. Cole played in 288 matches in the Premier League; Harewood played for West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton, and Newcastle; and Jarvis played for Wolverhampton, West Ham, and Norwich.

The Far East United football team, which includes Schrock, del Rosario, and Sali, boasts about 150 club goals between themselves. And that isn’t counting Indonesian scoring machine Greg Nwokolo, Dutch-Indonesian Marc Klok, and Thai star Charyl Chappuis, among others.

The TST tournament is being billed as the Champions League version for seven-a-side football, with 32 teams participating.

Far East United has been drawn into Group D, along with semi-pro team Dallas United and Culture by Mo Ali, the club put up by former Canadian soccer player and trainer Mo Ali Heydarpour and Brazilian center back Leonardo.

Each match in the tournament features two 20-minute halves with a two-minute halftime break. Flying substitutions are allowed, and indirect free kicks take the place of throw-ins. In case of a draw after regulation, 10 minutes of added time with the Golden Goal in effect will be played. If both sides remain deadlocked, one player from each team will come off every five minutes, resulting in 6v6, 5v5, 3v3, and so on until there is a winner. The clock stops only for officials' timeouts or injuries.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds, and with the caliber of players on display, the competition promises to be intense and exciting.