The Philippine national men's baseball team defeated Hong Kong, 10-2, to sweep the competition and win the XIII BFA East Asian Cup on Thursday at Baseball Stadium Queen Sirikit Sports Center in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

It was the Filipino squad's fourth BFA title in a row.

Prior its title clash with Hong Kong, the Filipinos also beat the same team in the super round on Wednesday, 8-1, after dumping Thailand, 12-4.

Pitcher Romeo Jasmin was named tournament MVP.