

MANILA -- The final stages of the Valorant local league’s second leg this year will be held during CONQuest 2023 at the SMX Convention Center.

CONQuest 2023 announced that the last three days of VALORANT Challengers 2023: Philippines Split 2 will be held during the festival, where a slot to Valorant Ascension 2023 awaits.

Defending champions NAOS Esports and Oasis Gaming are currently the league frontrunners.

This will be the first time an official Valorant tournament in the Philippines will be held offline, after most of its esports scene was confined to competing remotely in bootcamps, since the game was released in 2020.

The Valorant Ascension will give slots for teams to participate in the VCT Pacific League, where Team Secret sits as the lone Filipino representative.