Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (R) shoots beside Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 10 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

WASHINGTON—NBA superstar Luka Doncic has committed to pay for the funerals of eight children and a security guard killed in a Belgrade elementary school mass shooting, ESPN reported Thursday.

The 24-year-old Slovenian guard, a four-time NBA All-Star with the Dallas Mavericks, will also pay for grief counseling for classmates and staff as a result of the Serbian tragedy, a spokesman for his charity foundation told ESPN.

Much of Doncic's family is from the Belgrade region.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children," Doncic said in a statement posted on social media.

"My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

Doncic reached out to help in the wake of Wednesday's mass shooting and wants to be part of solving long-term needs arising from the incident as well.

"I support and stand with you all during this difficult time," Doncic posted. "Through @LD77Foundation I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.

"I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available. #StandWithBelgrade."

RELATED VIDEO