MPL Season 11: Yue says an honor to face 'idol' Phewww

MANILA -- Angelo "Phewww" Arcangelhas been dubbed "Idol ng mga Kids" for a reason. And it resonates to the league's up and coming players, such as Blacklist rookie Kenneth Carl "Yue" Tadeo.

"Nakaktuwa kasi mataas ang respeto ko sa Bren. Si Pheww, isa sa mga idol ko sa mage [role]," Yue said in a post-match interview with Mara Aquino.

The former Maharlika Esports standout further elaborated this in an interview with reporters. "Yung mga match nila napapanood ko before ako magsimula. 'Yun eh sakto iba-iba ang naging role niya kaya siya nagiging idol."

He recalled Phewww's performance in Season 6 using Kagura, when Bren Esports first secured the championship, which he said awed him.

"'Yung timing niya and skill and tamang positioning and ang patience niya," he said.

Blacklist is one series away from securing an MPL grand finals slot.