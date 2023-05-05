MANILA - After a long time, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario turned back the clock and went back to his roots, using assassin hero Lancelot when Blacklist International beat Smart Omega to open their playoff campaign.

After revolutionizing the jungler meta with sustain-heavy heroes, Wise found himself adapting to the best of both worlds: the Tank-celot. He last used Lancelot in Season 6, according to league data.

Wise, who was known for introducing the surprise Valentina and Guinevere picks ahead of securing the championship last season, said they've discussed it ahead of the playoffs.

"Pinag-usapan namin yun nung regular season pa lang. Sinuggest ni V33 na mag-Lancelot ako ganun. Sabi ko Fredrinn muna, pero ngayon kasi playoffs na e. Iba na kasi talaga yung sa playoffs saka sa regular season," Wise said.

The Blacklist captain and Wise's long-time duo stressed that they would need the hero eventually in their team composition.

"Sinuggest ko siya draft-wise kasi feeling ko kasi kakailanganin din namin siya sooner or later. At the same time more than anyone kasi kilala ko talaga si Wise personally, marami talaga siyang alam," OhMyV33nus, who has been teammates with Wise since their amateur tournament days, said.