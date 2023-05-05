Top seeds Echo, Bren sink to lower bracket

MANILA (UPDATE) - RSG Slate Philippines on Friday moved a win away from securing a slot to defend their Mobile Legends; Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup title after a thrilling 3-2 win against reigning world champions ECHO, during the MPL Season 11 playoffs held at the SMX Convention Center.

With ECHO at match point, RSG, led by rookie John "Irrad" Abarquez, turned the tables with a heart-stopping performance in Game 4 after falling behind 1-2.

Despite falling behind in Game 4, it was Irrad who towed the reigning MSC champs to victory.

He dashed away from brushes of death, getting crucial objectives for RSG as they denied Echo of sealing the series.

The former development league player supplied three kills and five assists in the rubber match, which RSG took after a crucial 15-minute team fight.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno was suffering from a finger injury, ahead of the playoffs.

RSG Slate Philippines are assured of a spot in the Top 3, and will face Blacklist International on Saturday.

Echo and Bren, the top 2 seeds, will face each other for survival the same day.