MPL Season 11: Blacklist continues massive playoff run, sends Bren to lower bracket

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2023 05:21 PM

MANILA -- Blacklist International on Friday scored a crucial win over Bren Esports, sending the top-seeded team on the brink of elimination in the MPL Season 11 playoffs held at the SMX Convention Center. 

Blacklist banked on young guns Edward "Edward" Dapadap and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Lee "Owl" Gonzales to take the wins. 

Edward's snowball tactics became crucial in Game 1, while his attack and damage became the opponents' thorn in the late stages of Game 2, as he wielded a surprise Terizla pick. 

After a non-factor performance in the first two games, Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel's aggression became key to stopping Blacklist from securing the sweep. 

Banning Estes became Bren's key in Game 3 as they held on. But Blacklist went on to stop Bren from forcing a rubber match. 

Blacklist await its opponent for the grand finals and the first slot to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup to be held in Cambodia. 

More details to follow 

