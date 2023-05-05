KBL: Abando helps Anyang KGC force Seoul SK to winner-take-all

Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC. Photo courtesy of Anyang KGC.

Anyang KGC kept their Korean Basketball League title hopes alive by eking an 86-77 win over Seoul SK to force a Game 7 in their championship series on Friday.

Rhenz Abando scored 9 points on a perfect 4-of-4 field goal shooting on top of his seven rebounds to help Anyang level the series, 3-all.

Oh Se-geun topscored for Anyang with 18 points, while Daryl Monroe chipped in 16 markers.

Byun Junhyung and former Golden State Warriors center Omari Spellman had 15 and 13 markers, respectively.

From a 46-43 lead, the SK Knights outscored Anyang, 21-13, to take a 67-56 advantage in the third period.

But Anyang responded with a crippling 30-10 blitz in the payoff period.

Seoul never recovered after that.

Jameel Warney finished with double-double 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights.