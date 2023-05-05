Alyssa Valdez leads PH team as Cambodia SEA Games opens

A female-dominated Philippine contingent marched its way to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as the biennial event officially kicked off on Friday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Flag bearer Alyssa Valdez led the Philippine team at the traditional opening day parade held at the 60,000-seater Morodok Techo Stadium.

The Pinay athletes wore Francis Libiran-designed white barongs — which the designer called “Araw” — over black pants.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and chef de mission Chito Loyzaga accompanied the delegation together with deputy chef de mission Leonora Escollante.

The Philippines is fielding a total of 814 athletes to compete in 49 sports calendared in this year's Games.

A total of 608 gold medals will be at stake.

The Philippines is looking to improve from its fourth placing in Hanoi with 227 total medals on 52 golds, 70 silvers and 105 bronzes.

Vietnam is the defending SEA Games champion with 446 medals followed by Thailand and Indonesia.

Spearheading this year's campaign are decorated boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and gymnast Carlos Yulo. Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and boxer Eumir Marcial will be skipping the event.

The 32nd SEA Games will run from May 5 to May 17.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.