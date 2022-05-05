UAAP Volleyball: UP sweeps UE to start campaign

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The UP Lady Maroons were off to a good start in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball as they swept the UE Lady Warriors in the tournament's opening day at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday.

The Lady Maroons showed better composure down the stretch of the second and third sets to register a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23, victory over the gritty Lady Warriors.

Rookie Alyssa Bertolano dropped four of her game-high 20 points in the last part of the third set to avoid a match extension.

She got solid support from Irah Jaboneta, who finished with 13 markers in her first game this season.

Tied at 21, Bertolano scored off a power tip and down-the-line spike to give the Fighting Maroons a 23-21 lead.

A couple of errors would then equalize the score at 23 but Bertolano hammered a powerful crosscourt attack before registering the game-winning service to end the match.

UP established a 15-11 lead after back-to-back blocks from Nina Ytang but the Lady Warriors cut the lead into one after a series of attacks from Dalrymple Lingay.

UE tied the set at 17 when Janeca Lana unleashed a topspin hit. They momentarily held the lead after a through-the-block attack of Rhea Manalo, 21-20, but Bertolano took over for the Lady Maroons.

Lana paced the Lady Warriors with 16 points while Lingay had 12 of her own.