Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) De La Salle University kept its mastery over archrival Ateneo de Manila University, opening the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball with a four-set win against the Blue Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday.

After losing the first frame, the Lady Spikers pulled their act together – thanks to rookie Alleiah Malaluan and Baby Jyne Soreno – to eke out a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20, victory to open their campaign on a high note.

Ateneo has yet to beat La Salle since Season 79 when the Blue Eagles swept the Lady Spikers in the elimination round but lost in the championship series.

Soreño provided the needed spark plug for the Lady Spikers as she dropped 17 points built on 13 attacks, three blocks, and an ace off the bench.

"Laging ganyan si Jyne. Maging first six man siya o coming off the bench, 'yung energy niya is the same. We're trying to adjust pa sa first set at kita naman ni coach na nag-work si Jyne. She always delivers," La Salle assistant coach Benson Bocboc said on the performance of Soreño

Malaluan, on the other hand, tallied 15 points in her UAAP collegiate debut, including the crucial two attack points in the fourth set that put La Salle to match points.

La Salle appeared to be on cruise to cap the match easily in the fourth after a 10-5 early lead but the Blue Eagles slowly crawled back to 10-12 after a block of Alexis Miner.

Soreño scored an attack and an ace to give La Salle a breather, 15-11.

UAAP juniors standout Faith Nisperos tried to rally the Ateneo back in the game with back-to-back powerful hits followed by an error from the green shirts to tie the score at 18.

But Thea Gagate immediately scored after a Ramil de Jesus timeout, which sparked a 7-2 close-out for the Lady Spikers.

Nisperos led all scorers with 24 points on 19 attacks, three aces, and a pair of blocks. Newbie Lyann de Guzman added 11 for the Blue Eagles.

After a tight first two sets, the Taft-based spikers pulled away in the third after a Jolina dela Cruz backrow hit and a tip from Malaluan, 19-13.

Ateneo also committed several unforced errors before Dela Cruz capped the third with a crosscourt hit, 25-18, for a 2-1 set lead.

