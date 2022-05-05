Kyla Ashley Richardson, Zion Rose Nelson, Kristina Rose Knott, and Kayla Anise Richardson celebrate winning silver at the SEA Games women’s 4x100m relay on December 9, 2019. Czar DANCEL, ABS-CBN News/file

WHILE aware she has big shoes to fill in the injured Kristina Knott, sprinter Kayla Richardson vowed not be bogged down by the pressure when she plunges into action at the 31st Vietnam Southeast Asian Games kicking off on May 14 in Hanoi at the My Dinh National Stadium.

“I am not trying to put pressure on myself and just run. I am going to make it a fun experience,” said Richardson Wednesday in an online press conference organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association for the SEA Games-bound athletes.

She emerged as one of the country’s top track-and-field gold prospects in the women’s 100 and 200-meter races after sweeping her three events in the recent PacWest Track & Field Championships at the Point Loma Nazarene University oval in San Diego, Calif.

Competing for Fresno Pacific University, Richardson highlighted her glittering runs with wind-aided personal best times of 11.31 and 23.12 seconds, respectively, in ruling the 100 and 200-meter runs, capped by boosting her school to victory in the 4x100-meter relay.

Putting her feats in perspective, her time in the 100 was faster than the 11.54 seconds recorded by 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Le Tu Chinh of Vietnam, and tantalizingly close to the winning time of compatriot Knott, who won the 200-meter race in a time of 23.01 second to set a new SEA Games and national record at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas town, Tarlac.

Given Richardson’s recent feats, athletic chief Philip Ella Juico shrugged off Knott’s announcement last Monday that she was withdrawing from the SEA Games due to a plantar fascia tear on her left heel and would be on crutches for the next two weeks.

With Chinh likewise suffering a meniscus tear to derail her title-retention bid in her hometown, Richardson is poised to duplicate a golden sprint double at the Games, similar to what athletic legends Lydia de Vega and Elma Muros-Posadas accomplished.

De Vega did it twice at the 1987 Indonesia and 1991 Philippine SEA Games, while Posadas accomplished it at the 1995 Thailand edition held in the high-altitude city of Chiang Mai.

But Richardson refused to be drawn into the possible same conversation with her illustrious predecessors, remaining grounded and just relishing to compete for the Philippines once again.

“This season I just tried not to have much pressure on myself and just keep on doing what I do,” said the athlete, who is expected to graduate from FPU with a master degree in Organizational Leadership this coming August.

She cited her maturity and Jamaican Robert Foster, a two-time Olympian and assistant athletic coach at FPU, for her remarkable performances in the sprints.

“I am definitely grateful for my coach (Foster) who spent his time with me. His training really worked well for me as an athlete. After going through past injuries, I just wanted to do something different, I guess, where my potential will take me,” she said.

“It is definitely exciting and I am happy about how I am performing so far. I just want to stay focused and keep this going for the rest of the season,” the athlete added.

This did not mean, however, that she wasn’t dreaming of having a gold medal around her neck, especially in the century dash where sister Kayla won during the 2015 Singapore SEA Games when the twins made their national team debuts.

“It’s definitely what I am shooting for (the gold). Me and Kayla have healthy competition. Definitely we’re excited to go out there and do some good things together,” said the athlete, who's also entered with her sister to see action for the country in the 4x100-meter relay.

The Richardson sisters are flying from the US for Hanoi on May 10 and are set to arrive in Vietnam on May 12 before the athletics competitions unfold two days later at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.