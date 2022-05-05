MANILA - National esports team Sibol's FIFA Online 4 team will be grouped with hosts Vietnam and Malaysia in the upcoming tournament for the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

This, after the group stage draws were conducted Thursday afternoon.

The group stages will start on May 14, with the final stages proceeding from May 15.

LOOK: SIBOL’s FIFA Online 4 team is grouped with Vietnam and Malaysia for the upcoming SEA Games.



GROUP B - 🇹🇭 🇮🇩 🇸🇬



The group stages will be played in a round robin format. @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/MqxKOrmj7P — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) May 5, 2022

Jorrel Aristorenas, Rad Novales, and Aljhon Canas will represent Sibol for the gaming title, which will be played in the SEA Games for the first time.

The Philippines will be fielding 64 esports athletes for the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi, with around 8-9 gold medals across different titles at stake.

The Philippines won three gold medals when it hosted the very first SEA Games esports tournament in 2019 at the FilOil Flying V Center.