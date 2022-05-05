The rivalry game between FEU and UST will be one of the highlights of the opening day of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rivalries will be renewed immediately when the highly anticipated UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament opens on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It will be the return of UAAP volleyball action after more than two years. The Season 82 tournaments were canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and health concerns prompted the league not to hold an 83rd season.

There will be plenty of new faces across the league when the season opens at 10:00 a.m., with the traditional rivalry match between University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University setting the tone for the tournament.

The Golden Tigresses will feature one of the league's top players in Eya Laure in their bid for a second straight Finals appearance, while the Lady Tamaraws will lean on a now-healthy Lycha Ebon.

At 12:00 noon, it will be National University against Adamson University, with the Lady Bulldogs looking to live up to the preseason hype. The Lady Bulldogs are expected to contend after a handful of their players gained precious experience with the national team last year.

Highlighting the opening day is another rivalry match between De La Salle University and Season 81 champions Ateneo de Manila University.

The two squads met in Season 82 in what was the lone match of the tournament for the Lady Spikers before games we canceled. La Salle won in four sets.

But coaches are anticipating a more unpredictable affair on Thursday, citing the lack of scouting and preseason matches that are usually part of their preparation for their UAAP campaigns.

"Walang scouting, so we will just find a way, make a way with what we have," said Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro. "I'm sure La Salle will also give us a good fight… We just have to live with it, find a way and make a way."

"Talagang gagawa na lang ng paraan 'pag dumating na 'yung Thursday," said La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo. "More or less, magiging exciting 'tong game na 'to."

Closing out the day's slate is the showdown between the University of the Philippines and University of the East at 6:00 p.m.