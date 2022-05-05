Pinoy-style pro wrestling returns starting May 11

Pinoy wrestlers Crystal, Fabio Makisig, and Robin Sane. Handout

MANILA -- Philippine pro wrestling is back.

After a two-year hiatus, Manila Wrestling Federation (MWF), the Filipino version of pro wrestling, will be shown weekly every Wednesday night starting May 11.

“We are the leading, fastest rising sports entertaiment in the Philippines. We promote professional wrestling in the Philippines using characters and story lines unique to Filipinos,” MWF president Veronica Litton said during their online presser on Thursday.

MWF will be featuring some of Philippine wrestling's most accomplished personalities including Crystal, an internationally renowned wrestler who was featured in "Midnight Asia" on Netflix; Fabio Makisig, whose life was chronicled by ABS-CBN News Channel's documentary "Mukha"; and Robin Sane, MWF's inaugural champion who went on to perform in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.



Other exciting, larger-than-life characters and members of the MWF roster include the unstoppable, Pinoy strong-style athlete “Danger” Rex Lawin, the charismatic cult leader Bro. Jomar Liwanag, and the Philippines' most resilient wrestler Nigel “Suplex” San Jose.

The culminating activity shall include the first major live spectacle, the MWF Republika, on June 5 at the Doreen Fernandez Black Box, Arete at the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

It will be the first pro wrestling event since the pandemic.



MWF began in 2015 and staged a series of shows in the next two years. In 2018, it entered into partnerships that saw the promotions doing mall tours.

MWF, however, was forced to temporarily shut down when the pandemic broke out.

“Because of the pandemic, Philippine wrestling had to close shop for two-and-a-half years. But it was a very good thing for us because the local wrestling industry was moving pretty fast and we needed that moment to step back and consider where we want to be moving forward,” said Litton.

“We want to ensure within 5-10 years our wrestlers are seen as professional wrestlers, seen as superstars. We want to be the biggest in Southeast Asia.”

Fans will be able to view the action via Gank, every Wednesday starting May 11.

“We’re going to be starting with new episodes… The Manila Wrestling Federation program is probably the first weekly wrestling show of its kind since the old wrestling shows in the late '80s and early '90s,” said Litton.

