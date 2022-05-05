Nueva Ecija draws first blood in Filbasket finals

The Nueva Ecija Capitals are one game away from the Filbasket championship. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Nueva Ecija Capitals put on a defensive masterclass to take down the San Juan Knights, 77-61, in Game 1 of the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship finals.

In front of a large crowd at the Muntinlupa Sports Center on Wednesday night, the Capitals smothered the Knights, forcing them to 30 turnovers and limiting them to just 38% from the field.

The Knights made just four of their 21 attempts from long range, and three of those came when the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter. San Juan's league MVP Justin Gutang provided 14 points but aside from him and Judel Fuentes' 13 markers, there were few other contributors.

Nueva Ecija raced to a 13-4 lead and were up 24-12 at the end of the first quarter. They maintained that comfortable advantage in the second period, and San Juan was dealt a further blow when center Mark Sarangay was called for his fourth foul just three minutes into the third period.

With San Juan's defense lacking, the Capitals built a 60-39 lead at the end of the third quarter and coasted to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.

"We followed our game plan, but we know in the second game magkakaroon ng adjustments ang San Juan, so we have to be ready," said Capitals coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Game 2 is on Friday, still at the Muntinlupa venue. Game 3, if necessary, is on Sunday.