NBA: Nets say Simmons to undergo back surgery

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons of Australia warms up before Game 3 of their NBA NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 23 April 2022. Jason Szenes, EPA-EFE.

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will have surgery to address a herniated disc in his back, the NBA team said Wednesday.

"After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the team said in a statement, adding that the procedure will be a microdiscectomy.

Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. The 25-year-old Australian guard was obtained from Philadelphia in a blockbuster February trade that sent James Harden to the 76ers.

The Nets had hoped that he would be available for the playoffs, but renewed back pain as he intensified his training scuttled any thoughts of inserting him into the lineup and the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Simmons had requested a trade from the 76ers prior to the start of the season, and when no deal was made he stepped away from the team saying he needed to focus on his mental health.

Philadelphia eventually traded him at the mid-season trade deadline, but he hasn't played in the league since game seven of the 2021 Eastern Conference semi-finals with the 76ers.

