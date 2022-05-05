PLDT Group CEO Manny V. Pangilinan during the ASEAN Business and Investments Summit in Paranaque City on Tuesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - PLDT Inc. chairman Manny Pangilinan on Thursday said he won't oppose the entry of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Competition is "good" may it be in telco or in the basketball court, Pangilinan said during PLDT's first-quarter earnings briefing.

PLDT and Converge are competing on the home broadband space with PLDT offering both wired and wireless internet as well as 5G, while Converge ICT is focused on pure fiber connectivity.

Converge, owned by Pampanga businessman Dennis Anthony Uy, recently acquired the franchise of Alaska Milk Corp. to become the 12th team in the league.

When asked to comment on Converge's appreciation for not blocking its entry to the PBA, Pangilinan said: "We’ve said we will not oppose the entry of Converge to the PBA. It was a consensus decision with Al (Panlilio) here and Ricky Vargas."

"We’ve decided that it’s good to show the principle of inclusion. [Converge is] Clearly a competitor to PLDT, but it’s good to compete, so we shouldn’t be shy in competing even in the basketball court," he added.

Converge earlier announced its PBA team would be called FiberXers.

-- with a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News