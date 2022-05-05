LOOK: Pagdanganan secures spot in US Women's Open

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan has earned a spot in the U.S. Women's Open that will be played on June 2-6 at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina.

On her Instagram account, Pagdanganan proudly displayed her ticket to the U.S. Women's Open, which she earned after a playoff at the Forest Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 24-year-old Pagdanganan posted a 4-under-par 140 in the 36-hole qualifier before surviving a five-way playoff to earn one of the three spots at stake.

This will be Pagdanganan's second appearance in the U.S. Women's Open, having made her debut in 2020.

Her caddie, Drew Hinesley, lauded Pagdanganan for her feat on Thursday: "[She] was a rock star today."

Philippine-born Japanese golfer Yuka Saso is the defending U.S. Women's Open champion.