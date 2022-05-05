Kiefer Ravena and June Mar Fajardo will banner the Gilas Pilipinas team to the upcoming SEA Games. PBA Images/B.LEAGUE



MANILA, Philippines -- Kiefer Ravena has a chance to win a record-extending sixth Southeast Asian Games gold medal, after being included in the 12-man line-up of Gilas Pilipinas to Hanoi, Vietnam.

Ravena leads the Philippine men's basketball team in the 5-on-5 version of the sport, where they are eyeing to retain the gold medal that they won in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

He will be joined by a bevy of PBA players led by June Mar Fajardo, Isaac Go, Mo Tautuaa, Troy Rosario, Matthew Wright, Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, and Kevin Alas.

Gilas cadets Will Navarro and Francis "Lebron" Lopez are also part of the 12-man line-up that was officially unveiled by the Philippine Olympic Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Completing the list is Thirdy Ravena, who like Kiefer played in Japan's B.League in the past year.

The elder Ravena has won five SEA Games gold medals, having been part of the Philippine team to the biennial event since the 2011 edition in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, set to compete in 3x3 basketball are Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes, Reymar Caduyac, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser -- the core of the Limitless Appmasters team that won the first conference of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo.

The 31st SEA Games will be held from May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.