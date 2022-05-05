It's official: Ateneo teams to be called 'Blue Eagles'

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University on Thursday confirmed that all of its varsity teams will now be referred to as "Blue Eagles."

The shift in the overall branding of the Ateneo athletics program was made official by university president Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ, in a memo to the community.

Previously, only the Ateneo men's basketball team bore the "Blue Eagles" moniker. Now, all of the Ateneo sports teams -- regardless of sport, gender, or age group -- will use the name.

"It is a recognition of the fact that each of our student athletes, whatever their sport or year level, represents the mens sana in corpore sano (sound mind in a sound body) ideal: excelling in the classroom and in the sporting arena, hallmarks of well-rounded Ateneo education and formation," Yap said in a statement.

Ateneo is also looking to fulfill its goal of having a "a more inclusive, gender equal" community."

Ahead of UAAP Season 82, the University of the Philippines women's volleyball team also announced that they are taking on the "Fighting Maroons" name, instead of Lady Maroons.