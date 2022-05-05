UST middle blocker Imee Hernandez receives treatment after suffering an ankle sprain against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- It wasn't all smiles for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses despite opening their UAAP Season 84 campaign with a sweep of Far Eastern University (FEU).

UST grabbed a 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 triumph against the Lady Tamaraws on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena, but lost starting middle blocker Imee Hernandez in the process.

Hernandez turned her left ankle upon landing from a block attempt in the first set, with the Tigresses up 12-9 over the Lady Tams.

She was carried off the court by head coach Kungfu Reyes and received treatment in the locker room. Hernandez accounted for four points before her injury.

"Nag-swollen agad 'yung injury niya. Actually, parang bad landing lang siya, mag-isa lang siya eh. Hopefully, Grade 1 lang na sprain," Reyes said after the game.

According to Reyes, it is highly unlikely that Hernandez will see action on Saturday when they play the University of the East.

"Makakabalik siya hopefully by next week. 'Yung Sabado medyo suntok sa buwan na," he said.

"Pero andiyan naman 'yung mga conditioning coach namin and physical therapist. Hopefully maka-recover. Iche-check na lang ulit namin mamaya. Noong last check ko kanina, medyo may maga na talaga," he added.

Sans Hernandez, UST got a solid stint from Janine Balcorta, while wing spikers Eya Laure and Camille Victoria did the heavy lifting on offense.

