Bernardino looks to lead Gilas Women to back-to-back golds

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran Afril Bernardino will once again anchor the Gilas Pilipinas Women as they look to defend two gold medals in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Bernardino, 26, will be playing in both the 3x3 and 5-on-5 competitions. The Gilas Women ruled both events in 2019, with the 5-on-5 gold a breakthrough for the team that endured plenty of heartbreak in the sport in previous SEA Games.

In 3x3, Bernardino will be joined by Clare Castro and Janine Pontejos, both of whom were part of the 2019 team as well. Completing the squad is National University (NU) standout Camille Clarin.

All four will be part of the 5-on-5 team as well. They will be joined by newcomers Gabi Bade and Stefanie Berberabe, along with the returning Ella Fajardo, Angelica Surada, Andrea Tongco, Khate Castillo, and Chack Cabinbin.

Missing the Gilas Pilipinas Women's title defense is star center Jack Animam, who is recovering from a knee injury.

The Hanoi SEA Games run from May 12 to 23.