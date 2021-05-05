Thirdy Ravena still grateful as injury-riddled season with NeoPhoenix ends

Thirdy Ravena in action for San-En NeoPhoenix. B.LEAGUE photo.

Thirdy Ravena's first campaign with San-En NeoPhoenix was one that he "will never forget" even as the former Ateneo de Manila University star played in just 18 games for the franchise.

San-En's 2021 season in Japan's B.League concluded on Wednesday with a loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 80-75. Ravena sat out the contest due to a sore knee.

The picture of durability during his UAAP career with the Blue Eagles, Ravena played just 18 games for the NeoPhoenix. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for the team when he was available to play.

"Season's officially over," Ravena said on Instagram. "Wish I was able to play more games, but such is life."

Ravena, 24, missed San-En's first 12 games of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After playing five games for the team, he tested positive for the coronavirus and missed their next six assignments.

He returned in early January, only to suffer a fractured finger that required surgery. He would not return until late March, but it again proved to be a brief stint as he tweaked his left knee on April 14.

"Thank you to the NeoPhoenix family and boosters for accepting this young and clueless kid from the Philippines with open arms," said Ravena. "It was an experience I will never forget."

The NeoPhoenix finished the season with a 12-47 win-loss record.

