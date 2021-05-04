SEA Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Execration beats 2 PH teams; TNC loses in Week 3

Execration continued to make their presence felt in the Southeast Asia Dota 2 Pro Circuit, securing 2 series wins against fellow Filipino teams OB.Neon and Smart Omega, with top seed TNC Predator falling to T1 in Week 3 of the tournament's upper division.

In a surprise pick in the tournament, Execration (aka XctN) relied on their Anti-Mage to beat Smart Omega (aka Omega Esports) by specifically shutting down the latter team’s Storm Spirit pick in their first game on April 28.

Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao’s carry hero Anti-Mage proved to be useful when he secured the majority of Execration’s kills with 18 while gaining 40.3k net worth on the hero.

As expected, Palos’ hero also dealt the most damage to buildings and towers, with Anti-Mage being a historically pushing type hero.

Execration clinched the 2-0 win against Omega behind Palos’ death-less Lifestealer in the second game, ending it just under 35 minutes.

The winners were forced the die-back of Omega’s Ember Spirit at the 33-minute mark of Game 2, which also caused an unequal 2v5 matchup on the top side of the map. A die-back is a scenario in which a hero is killed after spending gold to respawn immediately, causing him to die twice while losing a lot of gold.

OB.Neon (aka Neon Esports), moreover, continued to struggle in the tournament by facing defeat against XctN on May 1, Saturday.

The Singapore Major's 5th placers are in an alarming spot right now, placing at the bottom two in the standings with a 1-2 win-loss record. Neon’s second run for a Dota 2 Major will already be at risk if they cannot secure more victories in the upcoming weeks.

Neon secured their Singapore Major slot by gaining 5 series wins in Season 1 of the SEA Dota 2 Pro Circuit.

Execration is now tied with Boom Esports in second place with a 3-2 record. Meanwhile, Southeast Asian powerhouse TNC Predator is still on top, with the only team having three wins and two losses.

Their only series loss in the tournament was in the hands of T1 2-1 on Saturday.

TNC won the first game, with their carry player Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte etching 9 kills on the scoreboard with his Bristleback.

However, T1 won the next two, 40-minute games to seal the victory.

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon, a Thai esports professional player for T1, dealt a humungous 30,000 damage to TNC heroes in each game.

Top seed TNC Predator will face Boom Esports on Wednesday, May 5, while OB.Neon will fight Omega Esports on Thursday.

Tied for No. 2 seed, Execration needs to win its series against T1 on Saturday to inch them closer to a more comfortable slot in joining the next Dota 2 Major.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.