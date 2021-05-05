Pinoy rowers in Japan to vie for Olympic slots

MANILA, Philippines -- Five Filipino rowers will try to secure their spots in the Olympic Games in the 2021 World Rowing Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta in Tokyo, Japan starting Wednesday.

The Filipino rowers will participate in three events.

Cris Nievarez will compete in the men's single sculls, while Melcah Jen Caballero and Joanie Delgaco are in the lightweight women's double sculls. Zurial Sumintac and Roque Abala are vying in the lightweight men's double sculls.

The qualifiers run until May 7.

"Hindi man naging madali ang preparations, motivated ang mga athletes natin," said rowing coach Edgardo Maerina, the first Filipino to compete in Olympic rowing in 1988.

The rowing team's hotel accommodation, allowances, and airfare amounting to some P1.4-M were covered by the Philippine Sports Commission.

This includes the additional support covering the RT-PCR tests upon entry to Tokyo, and accommodation assistance when they return to the country.

Only one Olympic ticket is offered in the men's and women's single sculls, while two Tokyo berths are at stake in the lightweight men's and women's double sculls.