PBA: Marcial to discuss training protocols with Batangas City officials

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial on Friday will meet anew with local officials of his hometown, Batangas City, to iron out the details of the league's plan to train in their gyms.

Marcial confirmed on Sunday that local executives of Batangas City, led by mayor Beverley Dimacuha and Congressman Marvey Mariño, have agreed to host PBA teams who are seeking places to train.

The PBA ball clubs cannot use their usual practice venues as Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14.

Batangas, which is under general community quarantine, has agreed to let teams train at the Batangas Coliseum and the gym at the Batangas State University.

"I'm going to Batangas sa Friday para i-meet 'yung mga LGUs, 'yung mga tao nila at 'yung team natin, para mapag-usapan ang protocols, ang security, at mga disinfection, kung paano natin papatakbuhin," Marcial said in an interview on "The Game," Tuesday night.

Marcial previously told ABS-CBN News that he expects five to seven teams to use the facilities in Batangas City.

At the moment, they can only hold small group practices, but Marcial is hopeful that they will be given clearance by the Inter-Agency Task Force to hold scrimmages in Batangas as well.

It may even be possible to hold games in Batangas City once the league receives the go signal to start its 46th season, said the commissioner.

"Kung successful naman at pinapayagan tayo ng Task Force na mag-scrimmages doon, tatanong natin kung pwede din, baka maglaro ng kahit isang conference, for one or two months," he said.

After a recent meeting in Malacanang, the PBA was informed that they can only start their season when the number of COVID-19 cases in the country drops.

As of Tuesday, there are 66,060 active cases in the Philippines, with 984,210 recoveries.

Meanwhile, some teams have already begun informing Marcial of their plans to train in other areas.

"Alam ko may magpa-practice sa Laoag, nakarinig din ako ng magpa-practice sa Pampanga," he said.

These teams will have to get a clearance from the IATF, the local government, and the Games and Amusements Board while their protocols must first be reviewed by the league before they can begin practicing.

"'Yun ang mga requirements namin. 'Pag okay 'yun, pwede na silang mag-practice," Marcial said.