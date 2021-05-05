PBA launches COVID-19 awareness campaign, hopes to start scrimmages by May 16

The PBA has launched an awareness campaign to remind the public of their responsibility to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and curb the spread of the virus.

"Inilunsad natin ang #PBAituloyanglaban upang bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng pagsunod nating lahat sa mga safety protocols na ipinatutupad ng gobyerno," explained PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in the league's official website.

"Ito lang ang paraan upang mapababa natin ang pagkalat ng coronavirus."

Marcial said PBA coaches and players of the league's 12 member ballclubs have started using the hashtag in all their social media platforms to boost awareness.

He said this is their way of supporting the government's efforts to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Marcial said they have already written the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to seek approval so PBA teams can begin their scrimmages by May 16.

"Hopefully, mapagbigyan tayo ng IATF sa ating kahilingan," he said.

Marcial admitted the league's 46th season will only able to begin once the COVID-19 infection has slowed down.

