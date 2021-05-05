NBA: Lonzo Ball scores 33 as Pelicans hold off Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) gestures in the fourth quarter while defended by Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) at the Smoothie King Center. Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Lonzo Ball scored 33 points and Zion Williamson had a double-double as the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the Golden State Warriors 108-103 on Tuesday night.

Just one night after shooting 3 of 18 (1 of 9 on 3-pointers) in a loss to the Warriors, Ball made 11 of 23 shots, including 7 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc. Williamson tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as New Orleans (30-36) closed with a 13-5 run.

Eric Bledsoe added 14 points, and Brandon Ingram scored 13 before being sidelined by a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter. Naji Marshall scored 10 off the bench.

One night after scoring 41 points, Steph Curry tallied 37 to lead the Warriors (33-33). But he recorded just two in the fourth quarter. Andrew Wiggins added 26 points and hit 5 of 10 3-pointers.

New Orleans scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to tie the score, but Wiggins answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Marshall made two free throws for the Pelicans before Wiggins hit a jumper and assisted on Juan Toscano-Anderson's 3-pointer, which gave the Warriors a 90-81 lead.

Bledsoe had two assists and made a 3-pointer as New Orleans pulled even at 92.

Williamson assisted on four consecutive Pelicans baskets, the last of which was Bledsoe's jumper that gave New Orleans a 100-98 lead with 1:30 left.

Draymond Green's basket tied the score before Ball's jumper put the Pelicans back on top with 26.2 seconds left.

Curry missed a 3-pointer and Mychal Mulder grabbed the offensive rebound, but Williamson made a steal and Green committed a clear-path foul.

Williamson and Ball each made two free throws for a six-point lead with 14.6 seconds left.

Curry's 3-pointer started a 10-2 run that gave Golden State a 72-63 lead midway through the third quarter. Ingram and Ball each made a 3-pointer to pull New Orleans within 74-71.

The Pelicans got within a point but didn't score in the final 2:45 as the Warriors took a 79-75 lead at the end of the third quarter.

